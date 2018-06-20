... on, among other things, my goal of posting to this blog at least once a day.
And other things, too. Like counting the Garrison Center's media pickups for May (the count stands at 140, but I'm only about 2/3 of the way through the month).
I really am busy, but I can understand why it might look like I'm just taking it easy. I'll try to catch up, and keep up, but realistically it will probably be in July after this Libertarian Party national convention stuff wraps up.
I did take the first step (a domain name purchase) today toward getting together a necessary new project. I'll omit details for the moment, but suffice it to say that for 2020 I want to accomplish something that looks more like 2004 than 2016 in terms of my opposition research efficacy.
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Well, I am Waaaay Behind ...
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 6:24 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)