In this episode: After seven months, I'm back for a short gear-testing episode, hopefully to be followed by some Libertarian National Convention podcasting. And since I needed something to say, I included the draft text of a resolution on Ross Ulbricht.
Friday, June 29, 2018
The KN@PP Stir Podcast, Episode 141: Suddenly, an Episode!
