Friday, June 29, 2018

The KN@PP Stir Podcast, Episode 141: Suddenly, an Episode!




In this episode: After seven months, I'm back for a short gear-testing episode, hopefully to be followed by some Libertarian National Convention podcasting. And since I needed something to say, I included the draft text of a resolution on Ross Ulbricht.



Posted by Thomas Knapp at 2:48 PM
Labels:
