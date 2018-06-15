If you willingly conspire toward or participate in mass child abduction schemes like this one, you are a violent criminal of the worst sort.
No one should shed a tear for you if one of your actual or prospective victims, or someone acting behalf of those victims, puts you down like a rabid dog and leaves your body lying in the street to be consumed by non-rabid dogs.
At the very least you should find yourself roundly ostracized by all decent human beings, unable to rent an apartment, get a table at a restaurant, buy groceries at a market, or be served communion at a church.
You have openly declared yourself an enemy of humankind and deserve to be treated as such.
That is all.
Let me be a Little More Blunt than Usual
