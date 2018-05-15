Dear parents,



In lieu of the war on terror, [school] is implementing the following measures:



[insert a bunch of silly security theatrics here]

\Lieu\ (l[=u]), n. [F., OF. also liu, leu, lou, fr. L. locus place. See Local, Locus.] Place; room; stead; -- used only in the phrase in lieu of, that is, instead of.Not too terribly long after 9/11, some friends received a note to the following effect (paraphrased from memory except for the phrase "in lieu of") from their kids' school's administration:I came across the same bizarre usage this morning in another context.This one isn't complicated: "In lieu of ..." means "instead of ..." not "because of ..." or "due to ..."