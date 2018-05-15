Not too terribly long after 9/11, some friends received a note to the following effect (paraphrased from memory except for the phrase "in lieu of") from their kids' school's administration:
Dear parents,
In lieu of the war on terror, [school] is implementing the following measures:
[insert a bunch of silly security theatrics here]
I came across the same bizarre usage this morning in another context.
This one isn't complicated: "In lieu of ..." means "instead of ..." not "because of ..." or "due to ..."