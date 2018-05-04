Some More Housekeeping

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
I've been thinking about warrant canaries lately -- I maintain them here at KN@PPSTER and also at the Garrison Center.
The idea behind a warrant canary is that the feds have a habit the last few years of issuing "National Security Letters" demanding information from web site operators, etc. and forbidding them to disclose the fact of that demand. A warrant canary is a reverse engineer kind of thing. If it is updated, it means there's been no such demand. If it isn't, anyone who notices can assume that there has been such a demand. So all the victim has to do is not act to communicate the fact of a federal demand.
So anyway, I was thinking recently about the fact that the feds are not required to be truthful in any way, shape, manner or form. They're free to lie their asses off to get something they're after. So what's to stop them from just fraudulently updating a victim's warrant canary themselves?
It's hard to come up with a perfect solution to such a thing, but I have added an extra layer of verifiability to both the aforementioned warrant canaries. They are now PGP-signed and will be signed each time they are updated. My latest PGP key (fingerprint: 39EF 85F2 53CA C3B0 476A DF0B 2ECC E0C6 B0ED 3584) is available elsewhere on this blog and I will paste it in at the bottom of this post as well.
But how do you know I'm not just a fed making this up? You don't -- but I have sent private, encrypted messages to two readers -- Darryl W. Perry and MamaLiberty -- with what I hope are sufficient bona fides of my identity to establish the trustworthiness of the key. So if you don't already have my key saved and/or don't trust it, and if you doubt that the PGP signature on the canary is really me, you could presumably contact one of them and ask them to verify the signature. Not foolproof (and please don't fill their mailboxes up with requests just for the hell of it), but a start.
- -----BEGIN PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----
Version: Mailvelope v2.2.0
Comment: https://www.mailvelope.com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=qD6z
- -----END PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: Mailvelope v2.2.0
Comment: https://www.mailvelope.com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=BN2I
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Friday, May 04, 2018
Some More Housekeeping
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 9:44 AM
