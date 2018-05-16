I Didn't Vote for Hillary Clinton Just Because She's a Woman ...

There is no one more qualified to be the first woman to lead the CIA than 30+ year CIA veteran Gina Haspel. Any Democrat who claims to support women’s empowerment and our national security but opposes her nomination is a total hypocrite — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 5, 2018

My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

... so why the hell should I support the nomination of afelon to head the Central Intelligence Agency just because that felon is a woman?Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn't Madeline Albright, but she plays Madeline Albright on Twitter:Donald Trump also agrees with Albright and makes the case that Clinton, rather than he himself, should have been elected president: