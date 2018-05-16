Wednesday, May 16, 2018

I Didn't Vote for Hillary Clinton Just Because She's a Woman ...


... so why the hell should I support the nomination of a different felon to head the Central Intelligence Agency just because that felon is a woman?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn't Madeline Albright, but she plays Madeline Albright on Twitter:



Donald Trump also agrees with Albright and makes the case that Clinton, rather than he himself, should have been elected president:



