... where it's time for the same people who, two years ago, claimed that incomplete federal investigations must not be publicly discussed by federal law enforcement officials with an election coming up, to start demanding a de facto temporary shutdown (at least as regards public announcements, intentional leaks, court filings, reports to Congress, indictments, etc.) of Robert Mueller's "Russiagate" probe?
After all, there's an election coming up again, right?
No? I don't think so either, but it seemed worth mentioning.
Monday, May 21, 2018
Aren't We Entering the Timeframe ...
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 1:59 PM
