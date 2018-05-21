Monday, May 21, 2018

Aren't We Entering the Timeframe ...


... where it's time for the same people who, two years ago, claimed that incomplete federal investigations must not be publicly discussed by federal law enforcement officials with an election coming up, to start demanding a  de facto temporary shutdown (at least as regards public announcements, intentional leaks, court filings, reports to Congress, indictments, etc.) of Robert Mueller's "Russiagate" probe?

After all, there's an election coming up again, right?

No? I don't think so either, but it seemed worth mentioning.


Posted by Thomas Knapp at 1:59 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou