"excising clergy from a list of 'trusted adults.'"
That seems fair -- although, for the same reason, other authority figures (teachers, coaches, cops, etc.) should likewise be excised.
Authority attracts people who abuse authority.
That's not to say that all religious leaders, or even most religious leaders, abuse their authority. But someone with a desire to abuse the vulnerable is more likely to seek out a position from which he or she can do so.
Resolved, that a congregation’s priest, pastor, etc., is probably more rather than less likely to engage in sexual abuse than a random member of the congregation.
Thursday, May 31, 2018
All Is Not Madness
No general comment (other than to note that some of it is, well, stupid) on Casey Chalk's piece, "Public School Sex-Ed’s Descent Into Madness," at The American Conservative. But I did find one of Chalk's complaints -- that a sex-ed curriculum "excis[es] clergy from a list of 'trusted adults,' interesting. My comment (awaiting moderation at TAC):
