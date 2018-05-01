Tuesday, May 01, 2018

A Couple of Fun Facts


Fun Fact #1: In 2015, the Garrison Center's first year as a going concern, the Center's op-eds were picked up by mainstream newspapers and non-libertarian political publications 545 times. In the first four months of 2018, Garrison Center op-eds were picked up by mainstream newspapers and non-libertarian political publications 571 times.

Fun Fact #2: Not long ago, I opined that perhaps one reason Garrison is doing better than the Center for a Stateless Society in the op-ed mill racket is that C4SS's op-eds have to be explicitly anarchist while Garrison's don't.  I may have been wrong. Here's the final paragraph of the April 26 Garrison op-ed, in support of California secession:

"Ultimately, political government itself is the problem and a system of market anarchy or panarchy (competing “public service” providers within the same geographical area) is the solution. Until we can feel our way to such an arrangement, peaceful secession, decentralization, and devolution are probably the best outcomes we can reasonably hope for."

Anarchy, panarchy, and secession, oh my!  Too radical for mainstream newspapers? Nope. Picked up by USA Today, the Reno Gazette Journal, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, the Des Moines Register, the Fon du Lac Reporter, the Saint George Daily Spectrum, the Fort Collins Coloradoan, The Arizona Republic, the Detroit Free Press, the El Paso Times, the Nashville Tennessean, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Indianapolis Star, OpEdNews, the Ventura County, California Citizens Journal, and the Winchester, Tennessee Herald Chronicle.

Fun, fun, fun.

