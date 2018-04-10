US Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) is very clear in the Zuckerberg hearing that affirmative consent should be required before gathering or using any information about anyone. He has a bill in process with just such a requirement.
So there goes the NSA, CIA, IRS, Social Security System, Census Bureau, TSA ... heck, pretty much the entire federal government.
Yes, I'm kidding. I'm sure he plans to exempt himself and his cronies. Laws are just for the productive class, not the political class.
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Way to go, Senator Markey!
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 5:16 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)