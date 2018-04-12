I've been (alliteration alert!) commenting on the cluelessness of congresscritters concerning Facebook a bit. Christopher Burg has as well. Reading his comments finally switched on the light bulb in my head that should have been burning bright the whole time.
Burg: "This is part of the reason why political solutions always fail. There is no requirement that the politicians understand the problem to which they’re providing a solution."
Me:
Oh, but the politicians do understand the problem.
The problem is always that the politicians don’t have enough power.
And the solution is always the politicians awarding themselves some more power.
Thursday, April 12, 2018
Understanding the Problem
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 5:09 AM
