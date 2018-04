Understanding the Problem

I've been (alliteration alert!) commenting on the cluelessness of congresscritters concerning Facebook a bit. Christopher Burg has as well . Reading his comments finally switched on the light bulb in my head that should have been burning bright the whole time.Burg: "This is part of the reason why political solutions always fail. There is no requirement that the politicians understand the problem to which they’re providing a solution."Me:Oh, but the politiciansunderstand the problem.The problem is always that the politicians don’t have enough power.And the solution is always the politicians awarding themselves some more power.