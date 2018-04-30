Of course there was a "political conspiracy" against you.
There was also a "political conspiracy" for you.
Different groups of voters and "concerned citizens" conspired to send different candidates to the US Senate.
In this case, the other candidate got more conspirators to the polls than you did.
It's called an election, you whiny, entitled, ephebophile snowflake.
Monday, April 30, 2018
Note to Roy Moore
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 8:08 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)