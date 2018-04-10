Is It Possible ...

... to enable publishing that cannot be taken down, and to do so in a way that is easily accessed by the public and does not leave anyone in control of what is published?I'm asking because of FOSTA/SESTA, the continuing federal witch hunt versus Backpage, etc.I'm thinking in terms of e.g. P2P file sharing, torrents, blockchains and so forth.What I would like to see is a "classified ads site" that can't be stopped, blocked, frozen, taken down, seized, etc., and that in fact, once set in motion is not under anyone's control in the sense of "being a publisher." And one more accessible without special software and such, than "dark web"/onion sites.That would at least put the state's thugs back into the position of chasing after individual victimless "criminals" (drug dealers, sex workers, et al.) instead of having a visible, high-profile, single target to harass.Just asking.