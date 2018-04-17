Tuesday, April 17, 2018

A Second Application of an Important Truth


L. Neil Smith:

 "[T]he one and only reason politicians, bureaucrats, and policemen want to take your weapons away from you is so that they can do things to you that they couldn't do if you still had your weapons."

Me:

 "The one and only reason politicians, bureaucrats, and policemen want to hobble encryption and cryptocurrency is so that they can find out things about, and steal wealth from, you that they couldn't find out and steal if you still had strong encryption."

Posted by Thomas Knapp at 2:12 PM
