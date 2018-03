Thanks to an Anonymous Supporter and a Commissioned Piece of Writing ...

... I've effectively got the trip to Columbus in May, for the Libertarian Party platform committee meeting, paid for.As I wrote in a blog post yesterday , it pays to schedule creatively and shop for air fares.Flying major commercial, I would have spent an absolute minimum of about $350 to land at the airport about 20 minutes before the meeting started (11am Sunday), and probably have had to leave a little before its set adjournment (2pm Monday) to clear security, etc. for the flight out.Flying Allegiant and going Greyhound, I will be able to arrive in Columbusthe meeting,have to leave a little before adjournment to catch my flight home,pay my mother in Missouri a pre-Mother's-Day visit en route for about $300. And that visit to Mom actually makes the schedule easier since Allegiant doesn't fly everyeveryI'm figuring another $100 for two hotel nights. Maybe not quite as much -- I've got two roommates lined up -- but that's what I'm budgeting.That leaves $100 of my projected $500 budget for food and sundries. Of course, I would be eating, but it will be a little more expensive on the road, and I figure I'll do a little drinking, too, something I don't indulge in much any more.Not that I would turn down more support, mind you -- see the sidebar for options -- but it looks like this particular expense is covered. Thanks, anonymous supporter!