In my opinion, it's not a real Smashing Pumpkins tour unless D'Arcy Wretzky is there on bass.
In my opinion, Axel Rose is right out for any band that wants people to believe they're AC/DC.
Then again, back in 1987 I saw a version of the Byrds that didn't include Roger McGuinn (the only "real" Byrds it included were original drummer Michael Clark and later bassist Skip Battin), and I was OK with that.
Where do you draw that kind of line?
If Ringo and the ringer who replaced Paul toured with two other guys as The Beatles, would that fly for you?
Monday, February 19, 2018
Where is the Line?
