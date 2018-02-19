Where is the Line?

In my opinion, it's not a real Smashing Pumpkins tour unless D'Arcy Wretzky is there on bass.In my opinion, Axel Rose isfor any band that wants people to believe they're AC/DC.Then again, back in 1987 I saw a version of the Byrds that didn't include Roger McGuinn (the only "real" Byrds it included were original drummer Michael Clark and later bassist Skip Battin), and I was OK with that.Where dodraw that kind of line?If Ringo and the ringer who replaced Paul toured with two other guys as The Beatles, would that fly for you?