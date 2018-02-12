The North Koreans Should Make a Meaningful Offer ...

"The point is, no pressure comes off until they are actually doing something that the alliance believes represents a meaningful step toward denuclearization," Pence said. "So the maximum pressure campaign is going to continue and intensify. But if you want to talk, we’ll talk."
So denuclearization is what it's all about, then?
If I was Kim Jong Un, I'd go ahead and get those talks started along these lines:
- North Korea on one hand, and the United States and its allies on the other, disclose the size and nature of their nuclear arsenals, with mutual inspections for verification.
- North Korea will reduce its arsenal at the same time as, and by the same percentage as, the United States and its allies, until neither party has any nuclear weapons left.
- Voila, denuclearization!
I don't know about you, but I doubt Pence is completely sincere in his call for denuclearization. I rather suspect that what he really means is "you get rid of your nukes and we keep ours."