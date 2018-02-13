I'll discuss my recent Garrison Center op-ed, "A Korean Spring After the Winter Olympics is Unlikely. Here's Why." on Wilmington's WDEL Delaware Afternoon News (101.7 FM, 1150 AM) tomorrow (February 14, 2018) at 5:25pm Eastern.
If you're not in the Wilmington area, the station offers several online listening options, ranging from a live web stream to Android, iOS and Kindle apps.
Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Me on the Radio ...
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 6:53 PM
