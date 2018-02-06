On the one hand, Trump says he'd "love to see a shutdown," which warms my heart.
On the other hand, his desire for a faux shutdown is tied to his demands that Congress make America even more like East Germany at home and even more like Nazi Germany abroad.
In the best of all possible worlds, we'd get a real government shutdown instead of a fake one and it would end up being permanent.
In the immediate short-term range of acceptable outcomes, we'll get a fake shutdown and he'll be the one who says "uncle" but then proclaims a yuuuuuge, nay, historic, victory.
I'm not optimistic that we'll get even that. Between the legislative, executive and judicial branch, the US government seems very dedicated to making things worse at almost every opportunity.
Ceterum censeo status esse delendam.
Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Bittersweet
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 5:00 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)