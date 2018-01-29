Monday, January 29, 2018

Oh, the Hypocrisy


It ought not to be -- and it has never before been -- that those who have lived without incident in this country for years are subjected to treatment we associate with regimes we revile as unjust, regimes where those who have long lived in a country may be taken without notice from streets, home, and work. And sent away. We are not that country; and woe be the day that we become that country under a fiction that laws allow it. The Constitution commands better.

Nicely said ... by the same judge who sentenced political prisoner Ross Ulbricht to two life terms without the possibility of parole for the "crime" of operating a web site the regime she serves didn't approve of.

