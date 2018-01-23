Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Duckworth on the Chickenhawk's Squawk: "I will not be lectured about what our military needs by a five-deferment draft dodger."


No, I don't have a duck in the government spending fight -- a pox on both their houses. And yeah, that it includes the military. Shut it all down and the world certainly won't end.

No, I don't go for a bunch of "veterans are speeeeeeeeesssssssssssssssssshhhhhhhhhul" stuff, either. We're just a bunch of former government employees, way too many of us with an over-developed and annoying sense of entitlement.

And no, I certainly don't support conscription.



But I do enjoy it when one of those former government employees puts a guy who likes to play "Commander in Chief" now, but who hauled ass away from the sound of the guns as fast as he could go when he had his chance to do the real thing, in his place.

The embed above isn't working for me. If it isn't working for you, here's the article w/ video.

