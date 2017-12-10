I'm guessing you really have to be somebody for the New York Times to run a story about the President of the United States attacking you by name.
Addendum Note: Weigel has a new book out on, wow, prog rock. I'll definitely be picking it up at some near future point when my book budget rebounds from the Game of Thrones binge. Never would have figured Dave for a Yes man (rim shot).
Sunday, December 10, 2017
Looks Like @DaveWeigel Has Arrived
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 12:53 PM
