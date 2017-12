Wooden Box -- $1 at a yard sale





Piezoelectric Pickup -- about $1.90 (1 of 5 to a $9.49 package) from Amazon

Decorative License Plate -- $6.99 from Amazon





The last part I was waiting for arrived (see previous post about late packages), so ...Not happy with the sound yet. Not sure if I need to repurpose a different kind of pickup, move the existing one, or perhaps put some other stuff in the box to create more of a racket, or maybe cut out some emptiness underneath the plate.I probably should have paid more careful attention to this video:I'll get it right eventually.