I listen to The Jason Stapleton Program nearly every day and it's one of my favorites. Not because Stapleton is always right (in fact, he's sometimes terribly wrong*, IMO), but because he usually has an interesting and reasonably sane take on the issues and is an excellent talker. Easy on the ears, doesn't come off like a case of audio road rage, etc.
Anyway, on yesterday's episode he finally made a major announcement he'd been promising for some time regarding the show's future. No, I'm not going to tell you what it is -- listen for yourself.
* My favorite "Jason Stapleton is terribly wrong" moment was when he got caught up in a feud that really only existed in the imagination of paleo podcaster Tom Woods, and decided to tangle with Woods's supposed nemesis, Libertarian National Committee chair Nick Sarwark. Nick picked Jason up by the back of his underwear and gave him a nuclear wedgie while dragging him down the hall to the toilet for a swirlie, then booted him in the ass and admonished him to go back to the kids' table while the adults were talking. Metaphorically speaking, of course. It wasn't pretty. But it was beautiful.
Thursday, December 07, 2017
Congrats to @Jason_Stapleton!
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 10:01 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)