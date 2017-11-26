Incorrect usage:
Big Mill's Cheesesteaks, a new all-American baseball themed restaurant once had patriotic buntings displayed outside, but city officials told the store owner to take them down or be fined.
....
[Owner Keith Miller] got a phone call from city officials telling him buntings were banned.
City spokesman, Chip Skinner said Gainesville has a strict sign ordinance.
I probably see this at least once a week: Government officials demand compliance with an edict on pain of fine, imprisonment, etc., but news headlines portray the order as a request.
Gainesville's pols/bureaucrats aren't "asking." They're threatening. There's a difference.