... tarred, feathered, and run out of town on a rail. Or at least ignored when possible, talked to like an idiot when he can't be avoided, and ridiculed in the media if an occasion demands mentioning him. In addition to being evil, his opinion on Bitcoin is to sound economics as Thunderbird is to Chateaux Lafite-Rothschild 1869.
Just wanted to get that off my chest.
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Joseph Stiglitz Ought to be ...
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 5:33 PM
