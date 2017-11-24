EFF Opposes in Europe What it Supports in the US

Last week the European Parliament passed a new Consumer Protection Regulation that allows national consumer authorities to order ISPs, web hosts and domain registries to block or delete websites ... all without a court order. ... It hands over a power that should only be exercised, if at all, under the careful scrutiny of a judge in the most serious of cases, and allows it to be wielded at the whim of an unelected consumer protection agency.

And yet EFF supports keeping the (hopefully soon to be repealed) FCC "Net Neutrality" rule which does the same thing that the new EU law does.The rule requires ISPs to non-preferentially carry "legal" content, leaving the FCC in the position of deciding what content is "legal" and what content is "illegal" (the latter of which ISPs could, or might even be ordered to, block). Without court orders. Without the scrutiny of a judges. At the whim of an unelected bureaucracy.Why is EFF so dead-set on saving Big Data's corporate welfare subsidy that it's willing to defend in the US what it decries abroad?